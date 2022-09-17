King Charles III And Prince William Made A Surprise Visit To The Line Of People Waiting To Pay Their Respects To The Queen

King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit on Saturday to the queue of mourners waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Cheers of "hip, hip, hooray" echoed all across Lambeth Bridge as Britain's new head of state and heir to the throne shook hands and chatted with those lined up to enter Westminster Hall. "Dad, I can’t talk right now," one woman in the queue said into her phone. "I’ve just shook hands with Prince William."



The queue has become a subject of social media memes and online buzz as the crowd reached a fever pitch. On Friday, mourners were advised that they may have to wait in line for over 24 hours to pay their respects to the Queen. Despite the warnings and cold overnight temperatures, hundreds of people continued to line up to enter the palace, where the Queen’s coffin is on display 24 hours a day.

As of Saturday afternoon, the expected wait time in the queue is 13 hours.