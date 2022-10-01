The Royal Mint Showed The First Coins Featuring King Charles III

Both a 50-pence coin and a 5-pound coin will be introduced into public circulation by December, according to the statement. On Oct. 3, the Royal Mint confirmed it will also be releasing a special collection of memorial coins to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at age 96.

Coins depicting the Queen will still be legal tender, and it’s expected to take years for them to fully exit out of usage — there are 27 billion coins currently circulating the UK featuring her image. In a statement, the Royal Mint said “these will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn, and to meet demand for additional coins.”

The mint’s CEO Anne Jessopp described the unveiling of coins with King Charles as “the biggest change in British coinage for several decades.” Queen Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in British history; most people living in the UK have never used coins that didn’t have her face on them.

The Royal Mint has been making coins for more than 1,000 years, and they’ve always featured the face of the monarch. With the new portraits unveiled this week, some people joked that it was another outdated tradition, like the lineage of the Queen’s corgis and the royal beekeeper’s tradition of informing the bees of her death.

“Imagine waiting 70 years to get your face on a coin and then everyone’s gone contactless,” one tweeted.

