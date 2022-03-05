Thousands Of People In Kherson, Ukraine, Are Protesting Russia’s Occupation Of Their City

Ukrainian residents in Kherson packed their city’s streets to protest Russia’s occupation, days after Russian forces seized control of the regional capital in southern Ukraine.

Kherson, a city of strategic importance due to its posts and access to the Black Sea, is the first major city occupied by Russian troops since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, the Kherson mayor said there was no more armed defense as Ukrainian troops had been forced to retreat. Yet large crowds of people protested across the city, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting patriotic slogans.

Hundreds of civilians have died and more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia first launched its attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.



“My friend’s parents’ house was bombed,” local Kherson teacher Svetlana Zorina told CNN. “They bombed hospitals and shot apartment buildings. It’s a horrible situation.”

However, in places like Kherson where Russian troops have taken control, residents have pushed back even under the threat of further violence. In Kherson, around Svobody Square, also known as Freedom Square, thousands rallied against the occupation.

“People, watch! … We aren’t afraid. Please repost this around the world. Support Kherson. We are calling on you,” pleaded one woman in a video from Svobody Square, calling on cities like London and Miami around the world to stand with Kherson.

