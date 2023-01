A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday.

Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.

According to a police statement , officers were flagged down by Anderson for a traffic collision. The account said that “several citizens involved in the traffic collision motioned to Anderson, indicating that he caused the accident” and that Anderson was “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior.” When additional units arrived, Anderson attempted to flee and was then restrained by multiple police officers. Footage shows an officer pushing an elbow onto Anderson’s neck as he is detained in the middle of the road. He is then tased several times. At one point, an unidentified officer tased Anderson for 30 uninterrupted seconds, sending what Captain Kelly Muñiz described as “two metal probes” into Anderson’s body that are “designed to cause neuromuscular incapacitation.”

“Please, please, please, please, please,” Anderson cries in the video. “They're trying to George Floyd me.”