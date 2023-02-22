People Are Calling A Depop Seller “A Bad Person” After She Posted A Haul Of The Thrift Store Finds She Planned To Sell

Jack ( @jbwells2 on TikTok ) runs her store Jack’s Vintage on the secondhand fashion app Depop. She posted a video on Jan. 24 where she tries on a variety of thrifted clothes, modeling skirts and jackets that she would later post to her online store. “This right here is the best thrift haul you will ever see,” she says, holding up a large bag overflowing with clothes.

Under the video, which has 5.8 million views as of Wednesday, TikTok commenters have been lambasting Jack for marking up and reselling the clothes — particularly a long fur-lined coat for $175 and a quilt-patterned skirt for $35 that one person found new on Amazon for $45.

Top searches for Jack’s username on TikTok include “jbwells controversy” and “jbwells is a bad person,” as some users compared her and other resellers to developers who buy buildings in lower-income neighborhoods and push out residents.