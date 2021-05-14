JAY B Said He Was Nervous After Releasing His First Solo Single

On Friday, the 27-year-old South Korean R&B singer JAY B finally returned to the public eye with his debut solo single, “Switch It Up.” It was big, highly anticipated news: After the K-pop idol group Got7, of which JAY B (born Lim Jae-Beom) is the leader, announced their departure from JYP Entertainment earlier this year, many fans have speculated what's next for the artist. So when he announced that he had signed to hip-hop mogul Jay Park’s label H1GHR Music this week and revealed their first collaboration, it was no surprise that “Jaebeom” immediately started trending on Twitter. But between this new track and a brand-new era for JAY B as a stand-alone performer, what has he been up to? Well, learning to scuba dive during the pandemic, it turns out.



“I’ve always wanted to get a scuba diving license, and I finally have free time to take on the challenge,” he told BuzzFeed News.

But the newest H1GHR artist has still been grinding away at music. “Switch It Up,” which JAY B said was a close collaboration with Park and producer Cha Cha Malone, was his first project with the two well-respected industry figures. “In the beginning, I was a little bit tense because this was my first studio session with them, but I’m super satisfied with how everything came together,” he said. “I was a bit worried back then, but now I’m relieved that the song turned out so good.”

The song is undeniably sexy, with JAY B’s sultry vocals floating above a bouncy trap beat. He sings in English, “Baby ride my body / Nice and calm,” adding more fuel to the fire of our postpandemic Hot Girl Summer.

It’s new territory for him, and it’s a song he said he has been trying to make for some time. JAY B has long been an outspoken fan of R&B performers like D’Angelo and Chaka Khan. But when asked about what inspires his own music, he said he tries not to let influences get in the way as a creator. “I think I’m more strongly influenced by those artists whenever I practice vocals, but not when I’m composing a song,” he said. “There aren’t really any boundaries to the music I listen to. That’s why it’s kind of hard to narrow down my music to just one genre or style.”