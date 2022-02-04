The Jamaican Bobsled Team Is Back At The Olympics And They’re As Hyped Up As You Are

While Jamaica has competed in the two-person bobsled race for many past Olympic Games, their last four-man qualification was in 1998. The 1988 team, Jamaica's first qualifying team, inspired the iconic film Cool Runnings.

Pilot Shanwayne Stephens will be leading the four-man competition as well as the two-man race this year. This will also be the first time that Jamaica has qualified for three Olympics bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and one-woman monobob (a new event for the Games). Jamaica has also qualified for Alpine skiing for the first time, the competition in which flag-bearer and former DJ Benjamin Alexander will be trying for a medal this year.



The bobsled team took to Twitter to share their excitement for the first day of the Games, posting a delightful dancing video of themselves.



“We're the fire and ice, because we are from a tropical island with sunny temperatures, so we're going to the Olympics to melt the place!" brakeman Nimroy Turgott said last week.

