A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban

On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban most abortions starting Sept. 15, making it the first state to pass such a restrictive law in the post-Roe era.

Before the state Senate and House passed the bill on Friday, anti-abortion lawmakers debated for hours over whether to remove exceptions for rape and incest in the bill, as abortion rights protesters outside chanted "bans off our bodies." The lawmakers finally approved the bill with narrow exceptions that included those for cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, and when the life of the pregnant person is endangered.

Republican House Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove all exceptions from the bill, including those for rape and incest, declared that an abortion was not a woman’s choice.

“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body,” Jacob said on Friday. “Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice.”