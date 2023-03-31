People Are Making Glorious, Glorious Memes Of Gwyneth Paltrow Whispering “I Wish You Well” At The End Of Her Trial

Paltrow has been the source of viral social media moments all week after she took to the witness stand last Friday in a trial over a 2016 “hit and run” ski collision. Paltrow was being sued for allegedly colliding into a retired optometrist in Utah and skiing away. She countersued, claiming she was the one skied into. On Thursday, Paltrow won her case and was awarded the $1 and legal fees she requested.