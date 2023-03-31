People Are Making Glorious, Glorious Memes Of Gwyneth Paltrow Whispering “I Wish You Well” At The End Of Her Trial

The Gwyneth Paltrow trial has come to an end after a week full of court moments that immediately turned into Content with a capital C.
Paltrow has been the source of viral social media moments all week after she took to the witness stand last Friday in a trial over a 2016 “hit and run” ski collision. Paltrow was being sued for allegedly colliding into a retired optometrist in Utah and skiing away. She countersued, claiming she was the one skied into. On Thursday, Paltrow won her case and was awarded the $1 and legal fees she requested.
But on the last day of the hearing, many began reposting one moment in particular: As Paltrow, clad in a navy pantsuit, exited the courtroom, she leaned over plaintiff Terry Sanderson, touched his shoulder, and apparently whispered, “I wish you well.”
“Thank you, dear,” Sanderson appeared to respond.
It was the end of a wild ride for a very civil lawsuit, and many immediately flocked to social media to share their reactions to their last parting exchange. “The darkest curse ever coming from her brand of White Woman, like I got chills,” writer Bolu Babalola tweeted.
Many leaned into Paltrow’s online reputation as an offbeat, nepo baby white woman. “that’s brentwood for ‘bless your heart,’” writer Alison Herman said.
Others also parodied what else she might've said instead. “You’ve just been Gooped,” one said in a mock voiceover.
At any rate, fans wished both Paltrow and Sanderson well for all the content they’ve provided this week.