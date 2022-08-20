Actor Gary Busey is facing sex crime charges stemming from alleged incidents at the Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities announced Saturday.

The Oscar-nominated actor was a featured guest at the horror movie fan convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14. Cherry Hill Police responded to the hotel during the event for a “report of a sex offense,” the department said in a press release.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Busey, 78, is now facing four sex offense charges, including criminal sexual contact and a disorderly conduct count of harassment, in relation to incidents that occurred during the convention, police said.

It is unclear if the actor, who lives in Malibu, California, is in police custody as of Saturday.