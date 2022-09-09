This Week Will Go Down In Internet History

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Kanye West posted a series of black Instagram photos. “FUCK A VC NOW WHAT,” one post read, alongside a bunch of other photos of rapper Kid Cudi and Adidas executive Daniel Cherry III in hats.

Online, people tittered. “remember to repost the kanye vc post so people know you’re in tech,” one joked. Perhaps it was not the most outlandish statement Ye’s ever made, but it certainly led to a few good memes. Ha ha ha! Look at us having fun together! Little did we know, we were on the precipice of a golden internet moment.

This week — from Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine to Funny Girl’s opening night to the death of the Queen being announced as YouTuber Trisha Paytas was near giving birth — created one inappropriately glorious online event of takes, jokes, and memes. As we continue to document how society responds to unifying cultural events, there’s no better case study than the highlights from this week:

Sunday

The “Cbat” Guy

Reddit had been blowing up because of one man, who posted on r/TIFU (Today I Fucked Up) about his sex playlist — particularly one song, “Cbat” by Hudson Mohawke, that he used as a metronome to improve his thrust game. “The other day we were having sex with no music but I was still thrusting to the tune playing in my head,” he wrote. “She recognised this and asked me to stop.”

The post went incredibly viral, with the YouTube link he’d shared of the song reaching over 4.5 million views as of Friday morning and inspiring over 120,000 videos of the song on TikTok. On Sunday, he wrote on Reddit that because of the initial post’s virality, his relationship had ended.

Jameela Jamil

People reacted to the Good Place actor defending Lea Michele on Instagram after the internet conspiracy theory that Michele can’t read experienced yet another fresh revival of meme iterations due to the Glee star preparing to debut in Funny Girl on Broadway.

“I see a lot of people claiming a certain actress can’t read…and then laughing at her,” Jamil wrote on her Instagram stories. “An elitist, ableist bore. It’s embarrassing for you, not them.”

So Jamil, known on social media for her slightly misguided attempts at calling out misogyny, only added fuel to the flames by getting involved. “jameela jamil will go down in history as one of our greatest posters,” one wrote.

