TikTok Encouraged Me To Make A Pinterest Board Of My Friend And It’s A Perfect Character Test

In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.



Pinterest-inspired TikTok trends have really been on the upswing lately, with outfit challenges, comparisons of celebs’ photos between Pinterest and Google, and the sharing of aspirational life moodboards. One of my favorite TikTok x Pinterest challenges is making boards for friends.

This trend first went viral in April, but resurfaced again — “me and my friend made pinterest boards of how we perceive each other.” In the age of character tests and astrology girls, I love a little personality-based trend, so I asked Kelsey Weekman, my friend, coworker, and certified work wife, to join me.

