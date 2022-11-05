Florida’s state medical board has heavily restricted access to gender-affirming surgery and care for any minors seeking to transition, in a vote finalized on Friday.

At the Holiday Inn at Disney Springs, heated debate ensued as the state medical board and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to effectively ban major forms of transgender therapies and surgeries. The new standard of care prevents doctors from prescribing hormones and puberty blockers, as well as performing gender affirmation surgeries, to any patient under 18 years old. Any doctor who violates the standard could risk losing their license. The only exceptions are for patients who are already going through the process and for children enrolled in clinical studies.

“Let us be the light to the world to determine what is the best care for these folks,” chairperson Dr. David Diamond said during the vote on Friday.