Welcome To The First Day Of Fall. The Sweater Weather Memes Are Awaiting You.

Christian Girl Autumn

By
Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Although Starbucks has had Pumpkin Spice Lattes on the menu for 22 days already, Friday marked the official first day of autumn — and with it, an influx of seasonal memes.

Sam Stryker @sbstryker

it’s the first day of fall

Murtada Elfadl @ME_Says

happy fall it's the season for buying the flowers yourself

The concept of fall has a long history of being memed on social media. Consider “Christian Girl Autumn,” the term popularized by a viral tweet poking fun at the social media fanfare.

And whether it’s the 2014 basic aesthetic of Starbucks drinks and bouncy curls, the Onion’s eternal Mr. Autumn Man in his “sweater weather” uniform, or the many films, TV shows, and celebrity photo shoots that take place in fall, it’s become a highly anticipated time on everyone to share their favorite pop culture references.

matt @mattxiv

it’s almost that time… i can feel her powers getting stronger…

monet ☕️ @mlledechelle

the beatles are already ready for christian girl autumn

People on Twitter have long been fans of a timely calendar post, whether it’s a reference to a TV show, a meme, a song, a movie, or a combination of a few of them. More viral social media moments have also become a part of the cultural calendar.

Brooklyn @bklynb4by

first day of autumn, it’s her day

Carey O'Donnell @ecareyo

Nicole leaning into Christian girl autumn

But on the first day of fall, when there is both a calendar post and a deeply memeable season on hand, the opportunities for references are endless. And people delivered.

pride and prejudice archive @pandparchive

happy first day of autumn

Jimmy~Save Masafer Yatta~Rothschild @Pale_0ntologist

On this, the first day of fall, may you all be blessed by Autumn Prince

no context sitcoms ☮︎ @oocsitcoms

happy first day of fall we are officially entering damn jackie weather

There were so many screenshots.

Netflix @netflix

Happy first day of Fall.

lauren @lorelaigilmqre

happy first day of fall! 🍁🍂

karolina @arigcevans

happy first day of fall 🍂

As Hot Girl Summer comes to a close, we have paid homage online to the seasonal predecessor and all she gave us, while ushering in our new era with joy. Welcome to Christian Girl Autumn. I’ll see you at the cider mill.

