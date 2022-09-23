Welcome To The First Day Of Fall. The Sweater Weather Memes Are Awaiting You.

The concept of fall has a long history of being memed on social media. Consider “Christian Girl Autumn,” the term popularized by a viral tweet poking fun at the social media fanfare.

And whether it’s the 2014 basic aesthetic of Starbucks drinks and bouncy curls, the Onion’s eternal Mr. Autumn Man in his “sweater weather” uniform, or the many films, TV shows, and celebrity photo shoots that take place in fall, it’s become a highly anticipated time on everyone to share their favorite pop culture references.

