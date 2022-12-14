Personal Finance Influencers Were Charged With Fraud In An Alleged Scheme Encouraging Their Followers To Buy Stocks They Planned On Dumping

Eight personal finance influencers were charged with fraud on Wednesday after authorities said they made $100 million by promoting stocks they planned on dumping, taking advantage of their followers.

According to the SEC complaint, the group of influencers, who primarily have followings on Twitter, Discord, and podcasts, would collectively agree to buy one small-valuation stock, driving up the price, then use their platforms to recommend the stock to their followers. The influencers would go as far as pushing out false predictions about the future stock price and then “regularly sold their shares without ever having disclosed their plans to dump the securities while they were promoting them,” the agency said in a press release.

“The defendants used social media to amass a large following of novice investors and then took advantage of their followers by repeatedly feeding them a steady diet of misinformation, which resulted in fraudulent profits," Joseph Sansone, chief of the SEC enforcement division’s market abuse unit, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s action exposes the true motivation of these alleged fraudsters and serves as another warning that investors should be wary of unsolicited advice they encounter online.”