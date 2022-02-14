Eminem Kneeled During The Super Bowl Halftime Show And People Think It's A Tribute To Colin Kaepernick

Rapper Eminem kneeled during the middle of the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, reportedly in a protest tribute to former NFL star turned anti-police violence activist Colin Kaepernick.



This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is already being widely regarded as one of the best performances ever with performances from iconic hip hop artists of the 2000s including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

But the moment of Eminem kneeling, with Dre playing the piano next to him, towards the end of the halftime show, had people buzzing as earlier reports had said the NFL had banned the rapper from kneeling.

"The league nixed a plan by Eminem to kneel, Colin Kaepernick-style," reported Eriq Gardner in The Puck on Sunday.

