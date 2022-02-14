Eminem Kneeled During The Super Bowl Halftime Show And People Think It's A Tribute To Colin Kaepernick
“Eminem is the man.”
Rapper Eminem kneeled during the middle of the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, reportedly in a protest tribute to former NFL star turned anti-police violence activist Colin Kaepernick.
This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is already being widely regarded as one of the best performances ever with performances from iconic hip hop artists of the 2000s including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.
But the moment of Eminem kneeling, with Dre playing the piano next to him, towards the end of the halftime show, had people buzzing as earlier reports had said the NFL had banned the rapper from kneeling.
"The league nixed a plan by Eminem to kneel, Colin Kaepernick-style," reported Eriq Gardner in The Puck on Sunday.
Eminem has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request to clarify if his intention was to stand in solidarity with Kaepernick, who began standing against police brutality and racial violence against Black Americans by kneeling during the national anthem.
Kaepernick started his kneeling protest in 2016, and over the years other athletes joined him, although he was ostracized by the league.
Other moments during the halftime show also were reportedly changed to remove references of police violence against Black people.
During Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Alright,” lyrics referencing police brutality — “We hate po-po / Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure” — were omitted during the peformance.
The NFL was reported to have asked Dr. Dre to remove the lyric “still not loving police” from the song "Still D.R.E," the final performed in the show.
The NFL has not yet responded to a request for comment on whether Eminem was asked to not kneel during the halftime show and whether other requests to remove any reference to police violence is true.
But the most visible action taken by Eminem has had viewers flock to Twitter to share their reactions, sharing support for the rapper.
Some emphasized that Eminem's intentions need to be validated to confirm if it was in solidarity with the movement against systemic racism amidst the outpouring of support for him.
When Beyonce performed in the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with dancers dressed in tribute to the Black Panthers, conservatives were furious at her for politicizing her performance.
The NFL has faced criticism in the past for its treatment of Kaepernick, and other players who kneeled during the national anthem, including issuing statements that disciplined athletes for shows of public protest and ensuring that Kaepernick's football career was ended.