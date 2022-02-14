Eminem Kneeled During The Super Bowl Halftime Show And People Think It's A Tribute To Colin Kaepernick

“Eminem is the man.”

Steffi Cao
by Steffi Cao

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

US rapper Eminem takes a knee as he performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI.

Rapper Eminem kneeled during the middle of the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, reportedly in a protest tribute to former NFL star turned anti-police violence activist Colin Kaepernick.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is already being widely regarded as one of the best performances ever with performances from iconic hip hop artists of the 2000s including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

But the moment of Eminem kneeling, with Dre playing the piano next to him, towards the end of the halftime show, had people buzzing as earlier reports had said the NFL had banned the rapper from kneeling.

"The league nixed a plan by Eminem to kneel, Colin Kaepernick-style," reported Eriq Gardner in The Puck on Sunday.

gifdsports @gifdsports

Eminem the GOAT for kneeling even after the NFL told him not to do it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @gifdsports

Eminem has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request to clarify if his intention was to stand in solidarity with Kaepernick, who began standing against police brutality and racial violence against Black Americans by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick started his kneeling protest in 2016, and over the years other athletes joined him, although he was ostracized by the league.

Other moments during the halftime show also were reportedly changed to remove references of police violence against Black people.

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) covers is mouth as he kneels during the national anthem before their NFL game against Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

During Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Alright,” lyrics referencing police brutality — “We hate po-po / Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure” — were omitted during the peformance.

The NFL was reported to have asked Dr. Dre to remove the lyric “still not loving police” from the song "Still D.R.E," the final performed in the show.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

(From L) US rapper Eminem, US rapper Dr. Dre and US rapper Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.

The NFL has not yet responded to a request for comment on whether Eminem was asked to not kneel during the halftime show and whether other requests to remove any reference to police violence is true.

NFL @NFL

Dre Day. @KendrickLamar @DrDre #PepsiHalftime

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NFL

But the most visible action taken by Eminem has had viewers flock to Twitter to share their reactions, sharing support for the rapper.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33

Eminem to the NFL after they told him not to take a knee and he did it anyway. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ScottyStyles33
Meri’ ⚓️ @OkayItsMeri

Eminem kneels after NFL asked him not to. Don't tell a goat how to behave #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @OkayItsMeri
Max @nordstrom_max

Eminem is the man. Great to see him take the knee after his performance.👏👏 #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nordstrom_max
first-mate prance @bocxtop

so i know that everyone in this bar being mostly silent for the halftime show until eminem came on ISNT a hate crime...but it feels like it is

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bocxtop
abbott elementary alum🍎📚🎓 @iamwandaxlust

nfl &amp; pepsi: there will be no kneeling during the #halftimeshow performance eminem: #superbowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iamwandaxlust

Some emphasized that Eminem's intentions need to be validated to confirm if it was in solidarity with the movement against systemic racism amidst the outpouring of support for him.

Jemele Hill @jemelehill

For the record, I think I know why Eminem was kneeling, but if it’s related to Colin Kaepernick, he should say that. Not a criticism. But would be a powerful addition to the conversation.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jemelehill

When Beyonce performed in the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with dancers dressed in tribute to the Black Panthers, conservatives were furious at her for politicizing her performance.

The NFL has faced criticism in the past for its treatment of Kaepernick, and other players who kneeled during the national anthem, including issuing statements that disciplined athletes for shows of public protest and ensuring that Kaepernick's football career was ended.

