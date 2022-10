Iran has been gripped by weekslong protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police, when she was arrested for wearing tight pants and “improper hijab.” Women have cut their hair in public as a show of protest and many have clashed with police forces. Human rights groups and news outlets have shared differing numbers of how many protesters have been killed, so it’s unclear what the actual death toll actually is.