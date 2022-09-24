“Don’t Worry Darling” Is Out Now, And Here Are Some Social Media Reactions

Viewers are posting reactions to the movie after opening night, following the feud between director Olivia Wilde and actor Florence Pugh.

By
Steffi Cao
by Steffi Cao

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Harry Styles, Katie Silberman, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan attend the &quot;Don&#x27;t Worry Darling&quot; NYC premiere.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

On Friday, the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling premiered in theaters nationwide, after weeks of feuds and public jabs between director Olivia Wilde and actor Florence Pugh.

After the celeb drama dominated social media, people of course began posting about their experiences of heading into the theater to see the whole thing onscreen for themselves.

sophia @hellopugh

ITS DONT WORRY DARLING DAY

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hellopugh

The gossip easily eclipsed the marketing of the movie. There was speculation earlier this month about a dispute between Pugh and Wilde after two very disharmonious interviews about the film. Pugh stopped posting on social media about Wilde and the film.

Part of it was tied to Shia LaBeouf leaving as Pugh’s costar and being replaced with Harry Styles — with Wilde claiming she did it to protect Pugh, and LaBeouf leaking a video that showed Wilde asking him to say and saying the infamous “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo” line.

Styles (whose acting in the film is getting terrible reviews) and Wilde reportedly started dating during filming, making it even more complicated.

Then Pugh announced she could not attend press for the film aside from the premiere. At the Venice Film Festival premiere in September, everyone eyed the cast for signs of drama, and they delivered. Pugh’s glam team wore “Miss Flo” T-shirts. Styles got memed. Pugh got memed. Chris Pine (uninvolved) got memed, but apparently not spat on by Styles.

Lila Byock @LByock

“Do you know anything about ‘Don’t Worry Darling?’” — my mom, reading me the movie listings this morning at the start of what she assumed would be a brief phone call.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LByock

So by Friday, weeks after the drama first began, fans were keen to head to the cinema and see the film responsible for all this petty mess.

jaye ♡ @matildawson

me at the cinema before watching dont worry darling

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @matildawson
wyatt dunkin @WyattDuncan

seated for (a packed) Don’t Worry Darling showing and somebody just Airdropped this to me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @WyattDuncan

Multiple people on Twitter said crowds booed when Wilde’s name appeared onscreen.

bobby yaga (gooch) @bobgoochman

holy shit the crowd at Dont Worry Darling started booing when Olivia Wilde came on screen

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bobgoochman
Radek Novo™ @RadekNovo

I just walked out of #DontWorryDarling and I couldn’t hear one word of dialogue Harry Styles said due to grown ass women acting like 9 year old girls yelling at the top of their lungs every time he was on screen, and then booing Olivia Wilde every time she was on screen. Toxic af

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RadekNovo

Styles’s acting immediately got attacked, with multiple tweets about people laughing at the pop star’s attempts at being a ~serious actor~.

no @stankypeach

People in this theater were laughing whenever Harry Styles attempt to act #DontWorryDarling

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stankypeach
.jpg @lettucesdevil

Not the whole theater audible laughing out loud after Harry’s first dramatic scene in dont worry darling

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lettucesdevil

Of course Pugh's fans continued to back their girl.

sophia @hellopugh

#dontworrydarling review in one image

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hellopugh

People continued to make references to the drama, too.

ًDWD OUT NOW @eversincewms

the real spitgate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @eversincewms

While others were just happy to be there.

rue🪴 @halosdimple

me omw to see dwd as if i don’t know the entire plot and have watched all the scenes due to the 36182 trailers and leaks

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @halosdimple
payton🌱 @paytmitch

“dwd isn’t very good” do you think i’m smart enough to recognize PLOT HOLES? i’m going to pay my money, see florence and harry for 2 hours, and then leave. that’s all!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @paytmitch

And just like in the premiere, Pine became the secret star of the show, with his “good girl” line clearly striking a chord.

Katja 🌈 @KatBlack42

when chris pine said good girl, feminism left my body #DontWorryDarling

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KatBlack42
shan the man (gender neutral?) @shanisaur

my favorite part of dont worry darling was the collective gasp in the theater when chris pine said “good girl”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @shanisaur

Don’t Worry Darling is projected to have success at the box office. Variety reported that the film grossed $9.4 million from opening day and Thursday previews, and it’s continuing to capture public attention.

As for the drama, it doesn’t appear that this buzzy film will be leaving the zeitgeist any time soon.

Rodrigo Perez @YrOnlyHope

Congratulations to Florence Pugh’s ONE contractually obligated social media post to promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @YrOnlyHope

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times,” Pugh wrote on Instagram for release day, along with a photo of Wilde, after her previous lack of social media posting about the film. “For that I will always be grateful.”

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll and six others attend the &quot;Don&#x27;t Worry Darling&quot; red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Shortly afterward, Vulture reported that an actual screaming match between Pugh and Wilde had taken place on set. When asked, Wilde’s team sent BuzzFeed News the statement crew members provided to People disputing the anonymous source’s claim.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article,” 40 team members collectively wrote. “Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false.”

Topics in this article