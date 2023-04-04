Donald Trump Was Taken Into Custody On The Day Of The New "Barbie" Trailer And The Crossover Content Is Amazing

It's Barbie's big day.

By
Steffi Cao
by Steffi Cao

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @wbpictures

Donald Trump was arraigned in New York on Tuesday, making history as the first president to ever face criminal charges. Also making history on the same day? The trailer release of Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action film Barbie, which has been gaining buzz online for the past year and immediately swept attention away from the court proceedings.

matt @mattxiv

priorities are in order

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mattxiv
jacky @shdyside

SHES COMING #Barbie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @shdyside
Warner Bros. Pictures @wbpictures

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?🌟 @BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wbpictures

As new promotional posters revealed which A-list celebrities would be making an appearance in the film (Dua Lipa! Michael Cera! Issa Rae! Kate McKinnon! Ncuti Gatwa!), and people began parodying the posters with inserts of themselves or their own favorite celebrities, many users could not help but point out the irony of these two cultural moments colliding on our feeds.

💫 @heyjaeee

Trump seeing Barbie take away his attention today

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @heyjaeee
ray ✨ @mascarayde

between the barbie movie, trump getting arrested, the harry potter movie being in the works &amp; the little mermaid stills releasing…this is TOO many different emotions at once 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mascarayde
Adaeze ☁️💫 @ViivaLaRiita

Trump under arrest, Barbie movie trailer released, and Shrek 5 in the works!!?!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ViivaLaRiita

And many took the opportunity to do what the internet does best — make a crossover episode.

"getting a barbie trailer and potentially a trump mugshot is the closest i've gotten to seeing world peace in my lifetime," one wrote.

bethany @kimwexlcrs

getting a barbie trailer and potentially a trump mugshot is the closest i've gotten to seeing world peace in my lifetime

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kimwexlcrs

As soon as it was released, "Barbie" and "REAL CINEMA IS BACK" began trending on Twitter, usurping "#IndictmentDay" and "#TrumpArraignment."

walter been michael (taylor's version) @proseb4bros

re barbie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @proseb4bros

"Barbie" is still the top trend in the United States on Twitter as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jenna Amatulli @ohheyjenna

can't believe even Trump is in the new Barbie movie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ohheyjenna

"I’ve been dreaming of a day like this my whole life," writer Zoë Rose Bryant tweeted. Even celebrities joined in on the fun.

Padma Lakshmi @PadmaLakshmi

The cast of Barbie is bigger than this Trump rally 🗽

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PadmaLakshmi

One person even referenced a meme that went viral after the New York Times reported on Trump's criminal charges. The newspaper's tweet announcing the news — "He will be fingerprinted. He will be photographed. He may even be handcuffed." — has been widely parodied.

bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ @hiimbobbi

It better be pink. It better be fun. It better sparkle. It better be referential. https://t.co/DUzii03FNi

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @hiimbobbi

"It better be pink. It better be fun. It better sparkle. It better be referential," the user joked on Tuesday in reference to the frame.

Barbie will be in theaters on July 21, and the fate of Donald Trump will be known sooner than that.

Gene Park @GenePark

17 tickets to barbie movie pls

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @GenePark

"Today is a day for CINEMA," YouTuber Zach Kornfeld tweeted.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer