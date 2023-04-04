Donald Trump Was Taken Into Custody On The Day Of The New "Barbie" Trailer And The Crossover Content Is Amazing

Donald Trump was arraigned in New York on Tuesday, making history as the first president to ever face criminal charges. Also making history on the same day? The trailer release of Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action film Barbie, which has been gaining buzz online for the past year and immediately swept attention away from the court proceedings.
As new promotional posters revealed which A-list celebrities would be making an appearance in the film (Dua Lipa! Michael Cera! Issa Rae! Kate McKinnon! Ncuti Gatwa!), and people began parodying the posters with inserts of themselves or their own favorite celebrities, many users could not help but point out the irony of these two cultural moments colliding on our feeds.
And many took the opportunity to do what the internet does best — make a crossover episode.
"getting a barbie trailer and potentially a trump mugshot is the closest i've gotten to seeing world peace in my lifetime," one wrote.
As soon as it was released, "Barbie" and "REAL CINEMA IS BACK" began trending on Twitter, usurping "#IndictmentDay" and "#TrumpArraignment."
"I’ve been dreaming of a day like this my whole life," writer Zoë Rose Bryant tweeted. Even celebrities joined in on the fun.
One person even referenced a meme that went viral after the New York Times reported on Trump's criminal charges. The newspaper's tweet announcing the news — "He will be fingerprinted. He will be photographed. He may even be handcuffed." — has been widely parodied.
"It better be pink. It better be fun. It better sparkle. It better be referential," the user joked on Tuesday in reference to the frame.
Barbie will be in theaters on July 21, and the fate of Donald Trump will be known sooner than that.