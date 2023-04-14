“Beef” Actor David Choe Is Being Called Out For Seemingly Describing Raping A Massage Therapist In A Resurfaced Interview

But many have called out the choice to cast graffiti artist Choe, who called himself a “successful rapist” on the podcast he cohosted with Asa Akira, DVDASA, in 2014.

Investigative journalist Aura Bogado brought the clip to light again after she shared writer Melissa Stetten’s clip of the now-deleted interview on Thursday. Bogado tweeted the video and said: “According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as ‘a successful rapist.’”

Choe did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

In the conversation between Choe and cohost Asa Akira, he recounted a story about getting a massage from a woman named Rose, masturbating in front of her, and forcing her to perform oral sex on him until he ejaculated.

“You’re basically telling us that you're a rapist right now, and the only way to get your dick hard is rape,” Akira says in the episode. “Yeah,” Choe responds.