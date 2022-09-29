People Are Sharing Stories About Coolio After His Death At 59

People are sharing tributes and memories of rapper Coolio on social media following news of his death on Wednesday.
The Grammy-winning artist was an undeniable force in 1990s hip-hop. Coolio not only recorded some of the most successful projects of that decade but also branched out into many other endeavors. He created the theme song for hit Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel, ran for president with adult film star Cherie DeVille in 2020, and starred in a cooking web series, Cookin’ With Coolio.
His celebrity was marked by iconic hair and a wealth of interesting stories. Fans have been sharing their favorite moments and memories from the long and unforgettable journey of Coolio’s life.
There was the video in which he led an acoustic rendition of “Gangsta’s Paradise” with a group of university students in 2013.
“After making a guest appearance at a local club in Preston UCLAN, we got him back the next day to cook us a 3 course meal and share stories of his life and have a laugh!” Kelly Maguire, who uploaded the original video, said in the comments.
Another person shared the time Coolio reviewed the urban planning projects in Canberra, Australia. “I think a light rail system is dope,” he told the Canberra Times.
Others noted his beef with parody artist Weird Al Yankovic, who turned “Gangsta’s Paradise” into “Amish Paradise.” Yankovic posted a tribute to Coolio on Wednesday.
And his many television appearances.
“Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met,” actor Lou Diamond Phillips said on Thursday. “We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic,Legendary and I’ll miss him.”
Coolio’s cause of death is not yet known, though his manager Jarez Posey told NBC News that he believed the rapper had a heart attack. He was 59.