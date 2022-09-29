People Are Sharing Stories About Coolio After His Death At 59

People are sharing tributes and memories of rapper Coolio on social media following news of his death on Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning artist was an undeniable force in 1990s hip-hop. Coolio not only recorded some of the most successful projects of that decade but also branched out into many other endeavors. He created the theme song for hit Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel, ran for president with adult film star Cherie DeVille in 2020, and starred in a cooking web series, Cookin’ With Coolio.