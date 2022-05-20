TikTok Star Charles Gross Doesn’t Want To Be Messy For The Content Anymore

Charles Gross may have built his entire social media persona around luxury fashion, but he wanted to lunch at a chain restaurant you’d find in an airport.

From the videos he posts to his 1 million TikTok followers, I’d expected he’d choose the kind of hydrangea-filled French café that makes you pay for water and air, rather than Le Pain Quotidien (the harder-to-pronounce version of Panera Bread).

“Le Pain has never let me down,” he told me, in his distinctive soothing voice. “If we had met in 2017, I probably would have asked to do this interview in a nightclub, and you definitely would have thought I was on heavy drugs.”

That may come as a surprise to those who only know Gross from scrolling their “For You” pages. His quiet, calming demeanor and catchphrase “let’s talk about it” have become a part of his iconography on TikTok, being referenced by the older guard of influencers like Tana Mongeau and Jeffree Star. But he’s had a major social media rebrand from the chaotic-but-chic YouTuber to calm TikToker who wants to talk about fashion.

Gross, 26, has amassed 34 million likes on his channel in just over a year, where he shares insider tips and tricks such as how to spot a fake Birkin, introducing concepts like “quiet luxury” (aka no obvious branding), and analyzing fashion industry news with his hushed inflection.