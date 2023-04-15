Bad Bunny Made History At Coachella And People Are Getting Emotional On Twitter

This is the first time that Coachella has been completely headlined by people of color, and many expressed their excitement on social media to see Bad Bunny on the mainstage. He had previously performed at the festival, though not as a headliner, in 2019. “love how benito is not holding back on the history and representation of the latino culture !!” a Twitter user wrote . "benito making history bringing this to the coachella main stage i love him," another said .

Reggaeton, an electronic music genre that was popularized in Puerto Rico , has become a formidable influence on US music, and heavyweights like Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber have set their sights on collaborations with reggaeton stars. Opening his set, Bad Bunny paid tribute to some of the genre's roots, taking the audience through a brief musical history lesson and naming important artists like Celia Cruz and Willie Colón.