A Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Has Been Found Dead, And A FedEx Driver Was Arrested On Murder And Kidnapping Charges

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke to reporters on Friday evening, several hours after her body was found. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart,” he said.

Authorities received a tip Friday that led them to suspect a FedEx driver had taken the child from her driveway, which extends about 200 yards from the home. Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old contract driver for FedEx, delivered a package to the Strand family home around the time that Athena disappeared, Akin said, and he was arrested Friday.

Akin said the driver confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Strand, and after giving detectives at least two false locations, he directed them to the child’s body. Investigators believe she was killed an hour after her abduction, and she was found near a country road about six miles from her home.

Horner sits in Wise County jail; according to records, his bond is set at $1.5 million. The sheriff’s department did not share a known motive, but Akin said Horner did not know the family or Athena. Her cause of death has not yet officially been released.

Her mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, posted a tribute on Facebook on Saturday, describing the girl as “just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.” Gandy said Athena loved dressing up as princesses, swimming, drawing, and going to school, and she had a fondness for jewelry and anything shiny. Her favorite fast food joint was McDonald’s, and her favorite color was pink. She wanted to be a Viking princess when she grew up.