A Guy Who Filmed People In The Astroworld Disaster Screaming For Their Lives Said The Last Year Has Been Stressful And “A Lot”

Pixley was in his last year of college and working part-time when he went to Astroworld with some friends. Most of the victims were also in their 20s, and in college or planning on beginning their careers at the time.

This past year, Pixley told BuzzFeed News, has been a blur.

“Emotionally, it has been just beyond sad,” Pixley said. “Knowing everything that had come to surface after the event was pretty traumatic.”

Immediately after the tragedy, Pixley spoke with many outlets, including BuzzFeed News. He said it was an overwhelming experience and started giving interviews only through text messages in order to maintain some level of calm amid the flurry of inquiries.

“Honestly the media was a lot,” he said. “Many media outlets were trying to get information from me for about 2-3 months after the event. I also was in school at the time, so it was just very very stressful on my end.”

Because of the trauma from Astroworld, he took the spring semester of school off, continuing to work at a small engine mechanic shop.

Physically, he suffered damage to his chest because of the intense and prolonged crushing from the crowd. Pixley saw a chiropractor for about three months in order to correct the issues.

Emotionally, he leaned on his friends who were at the festival, and opened up to his family to deal with the fallout. Pixley said he did not use any of the mental health resources Scott shared in the aftermath.

“I felt like I had a pretty good support system on it with the help of my friends and family,” he said.

Crowd crushes have become increasingly topical, with one in an Indonesian soccer stadium killing 135 on Oct. 1, and then the Seoul disaster becoming the latest international tragedy. Videos titled “how to survive a crowd crush” have gone viral on TikTok — but none of them talk about how to emotionally recover after being trapped in one.