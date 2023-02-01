An Iranian Couple Has Reportedly Been Sentenced For Over 10 Years In Prison After Posting A Video Dancing On Instagram

BBC confirmed that the couple’s arrest came after they posted the video on social media.

CBS News reported that the Iranian state media outlet Mizan claimed Haghighi and Ahmadi were not detained for dancing but for stoking resistance efforts in their Instagram posts by “encouraging people to riot against the country and subversion.”

“Astiazh Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi had published a call for a rally on November 4 and called for riots on their Instagram pages,” Mizan’s statement reads, per CBS News. “During the riots, they used their page to advertise calls, including the call for November 4.”

The couple was individually sentenced by a Tehran court to prison for 10 years and 6 months each, for a total of 21 years combined, on counts of “promotion of impurity and indecency, assembly and collusion against national security, and propaganda against the regime,” the Washington Post said Wednesday. The couple have also been banned from social media and are not allowed to leave the country for two years. While their profiles remain public, there have not been posts on Haghighi’s feed since Sept. 28, 2022. Ahmadi’s last post was at the beginning of September.

Iranians have been protesting in growing numbers against the government’s theocratic rule, and authorities have been cracking down. Much of the public dissent was sparked last year by the death of Mahsa Amini , a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for the improper wearing of a hijab. Amini died days later in their custody.

Iranian officials have since arrested public figures who have spoken out against the government’s reaction to Amini’s death. This includes the arrests of prominent actor Taraneh Alidoosti and celebrity chef Navab Ebrahimi .

Haghighi spoke out in support of Amini in September. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Hoping tomorrow will be a better tomorrow. Let's hold each other's hands and support each other. We are all Iranians and we need to help each other.”