The Only Woman In Twitch’s 100 Most-Viewed Streamers Said Dealing With Exploitative Imagery Is “Ridiculous” And “Hard”

Siragusa said that removing deepfakes is incredibly difficult for creators who find their faces being used without their consent. That’s in part because many deepfakes are not made in the US, so it’s hard to hold people accountable in the American legal framework. Even within the US, deepfakes are protected by fair use laws because they are considered “transformative work,” meaning intellectual property used in a new or inventive way: United States law generally holds that a photo or video’s copyright is held by the person who made the image in the first place, regardless of what (or who) the image portrays. Even with a privately hired team working to get deepfakes removed, Siragusa said, the main recourse is chasing down each video and hoping the creators can be persuaded to take it down.

But some pending legislation might help. The Senate committee on Homeland Security voted to advance the Deepfake Task Force Act on Thursday, which would create a temporary task force aimed at creating a plan to lessen the proliferation of deepfakes. Siragusa said she’s been eagerly following the progress of the act.

“I think it will have an effect once they start making deepfakes of mainstream people who are in power, like presidents, Hollywood actresses, people with money,” she said. “When that technology gets to the point where it's so good that it's actually causing issues and political campaigns, that’s when people are gonna finally get shit done about it.”

Siragusa said having also worked in the adult film industry means her viewpoint on deepfakes may be different from that of a creator who chooses not to.

“I have actual porn,” she said. “So for me, it's like you're going out of your way to consume a lesser form of like, a lesser quality, less convincing media. I find it just really like, almost comical to look at.”