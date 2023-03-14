The Creators Of A Viral Alpha Male Finance Podcast Parody Sketch Said They’re Mocking Influencers For Sharing Unrealistic Advice

“I’m at the point where, if someone came up to me and said, ‘if you slap your mom, I’ll give you $15 million,’ yeah, I’d slap my mom, but I would not accept the $15 million, because that job experience is invaluable on my résumé,” Meg replies, as they quickly devolve into caricatures of the Monopoly Man, with monocles and glossy black top hats.

“women making fun of podcast bros is my favourite genre,” one user wrote on Twitter. “The perfect summary for every finance bro podcast ever!” said another .

Caroline, 26, makes videos and sketches at Barstool Sports. She said that the idea for the fake podcast came from working in a male-dominated field and being fed “hustle culture” content on her social media feeds.

“I see these clips and I'm like, these are people who have never been financially unstable,” Caroline said. “Your investments are great, but you got 10k investments for your high school graduation. That’s not, like, for normal people.”