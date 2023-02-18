A Louisiana Police Officer Was Arrested After Fatally Shooting An Unarmed Black Man

A white police officer was arrested on charges of negligent homicide after fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this month in Louisiana.

Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was arrested on Thursday for the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, 43. According to initial police reports, at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers received a local 911 call about a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex. In audio of the 911 call released by police, the caller identifies herself as Bagley’s wife, Tangela Bagley, saying her husband was “loaded on something” and threatening her and her daughter.

“He in the room with the door closed,” she says in the audio clip. “I don’t know what he on.”

Tyler and another officer arrived at the scene, where Bagley opened the door. In the body camera footage , Bagley begins to walk towards the back of the apartment, saying he “needs to put my dog up” and then jumps off the second-floor balcony. The two officers chase him on foot, and after rounding the corner, Tyler fires at Bagley and shoots him. Police confirmed in a critical incident briefing that Bagley was struck in the chest.

“Oh God, you shot me,” Bagley can be heard saying in the video, as he slumps to the ground. The officer behind the body camera calls for medical dispatch. “No. No. Sir. Sir. Hey. Hey. Hey. No. No,” one of the officers is heard saying.

During the video, Tyler's body camera turned off for one second, then reactivated, police said in the briefing.