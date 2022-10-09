Streamer And Adult Performer Adriana Chechik Says She Broke Her Back In The Foam Pit At TwitchCon

SAN DIEGO — Adriana Chechik, a popular Twitch streamer and adult performer, said she broke her back after leaping into a foam pit at TwitchCon in San Diego on Saturday.

“Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account early Sunday. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

Video of the moment that was captured on a livestream, then shared to Reddit and social media, showed the end of a foam sword fight between Chechik and a person who later identified themself as gaming streamer EdyBot.

After EdyBot falls into the pit, Chechik celebrates by jumping into the air off a small podium, doing the splits, and landing on her tailbone. She immediately writhes in pain, tries to exit, and then collapses into the foam.