CrossFit Is Feeling The Weight Of Gym Owners Downplaying COVID-19

After making headlines for racism in 2020, CrossFit is also struggling to appease those who are taking the coronavirus seriously and those who are ignoring it.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images An instructor watches people work out as he leads a class at CrossFit Apollo in Las Vegas on May 29, after reopening during the pandemic.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.

On the evening of Nov. 20, two sheriff’s deputies and a health inspector entered a facility in Buffalo, New York. The area was under an executive order barring nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there were roughly 100 people inside the venue that night.

At first, the confrontation was tense but restrained. One man yelled that the officials were on private property and had to leave, but another man at least tried to seem persuasive. “We’re asking to appeal to your compassionate side,” he said to the officials. Soon, though, the crowd grew angrier and started shouting: Where is the deputies’ warrant? Why is the health inspector hiding her name tag? If I’m supposed to be wearing a mask, then why don’t you arrest me? Growing rowdier still, they began chanting, “Get out!” as they pushed closer to the officials, who were inching back toward the door. The furious crowd followed them out into the parking lot and hoarsely screamed, “We will not comply!” The scene of this tense standoff? A CrossFit gym. A video of the incident went viral, drawing nearly a million views. On Nov. 24, the gym’s owner, Robby Dinero, appeared on Fox News, ringed in the background by roughly 35 unmasked people, including a few small children. He held up the $15,000 fine levied by the Erie County Department of Health in front of the camera. “Our freedom cannot end where people’s fear starts,” he said before ripping the document in half. In terms of reach and influence in the fitness world, CrossFit is unparalleled. With roughly 6,700 affiliate gyms, the brand has more locations in the United States than Equinox, SoulCycle, and Orange Theory combined. With about the same number internationally, CrossFit is the largest fitness chain in the world. But CrossFit is also unique for its hands-off corporate structure. To open an affiliate location, a gym owner needs only a location, proof of insurance, the $3,000 annual licensing fee, and a coach with a “level 1 certification,” which can be done over a weekend. Unlike under a franchise model, CrossFit gyms are largely free to make their own decisions about branding, equipment, facilities, coaches, training methodology, programming workouts, and hygiene practices. As a result, CrossFit is divided on its response to the pandemic like no other fitness brand. The company has released no public health requirements for affiliates in part because of a lingering split in the CrossFit diaspora between those who believe in science and those who don’t. To some prominent CrossFitters, the relative silence from such an influential company has put the community in danger. “CrossFit HQ is in a position of authority, and they’re a loud voice,” said one leading, longtime CrossFit athlete who asked not to be identified because he feared being ostracized by the company. “There are a lot of people that are uncertain [about the risk of infection in gyms], but when a loud voice is speaking confidently, then it will sway you that maybe there isn’t a risk. And that’s the concern.” In a statement to BuzzFeed News, CrossFit spokesperson Andrew Weinstein said its affiliates had faced tremendous pain due to lockdowns, which the company says have unfairly impacted gyms. “CrossFit strongly believes the best way forward is through engagement with policymakers, education about the importance of fitness to public health, and adhering to best practices established by [a] public health official,” Weinstein said. “We encourage all gym owners to comply with local laws and adopt best practices to protect their members, so we can emerge stronger from this pandemic together.” But at a time when many gym owners are financially strapped and reconsidering the value of their affiliation, CrossFit is attempting to strike a delicate balance between advocating for gym owners to reopen safely and upsetting its sizable right-wing base by infringing on its sense of personal responsibility — a tenet of conservatism that’s historically been at the heart of the company mantra. “They're dancing a razor-thin line,” said Pat Vellner, a six-time athlete at the CrossFit Games competition. “You don't want to alienate anybody, so you want to hear those voices that are like, ‘This is fucking stupid. Our gym should be open. This whole thing’s not real anyway.’ But you don’t want to fan those flames of conspiracy theories.” So far, the company’s approach has been inconsistent. While it has said publicly that affiliate owners should follow local health guidelines, Dave Castro, the general manager of sport for CrossFit, who briefly led the company this year, reposted the Fox News interview with the Buffalo gym owner on his Instagram with the hashtag #SupportYourLocalBox. (Castro and Dinero didn’t respond to multiple interview requests, and the Instagram post has since been deleted.) Just three days after the Fox interview aired, though, CrossFit announced that it had canceled the affiliation for the Buffalo gym — but not for breaking the law. An email came to light in which Dinero wrote to a customer who had requested a refund for an event that was canceled due to the pandemic: “I will refund your money as soon as you eat my ass you filthy, foreign, third-world piece of shit. Fuck you very much.” The gym owner’s racist comments were too much for CrossFit, which has experienced massive upheaval and scandal this year after comments made by founder and CEO Greg Glassman about the death of George Floyd. That racist remark led to Glassman stepping down and selling the company. Now, new leadership is trying to rehabilitate CrossFit’s image from a hypermacho, white boys club to a more modern and inclusive space. But amid a pandemic that is disproportionately hurting Black, Latino, and Native American people, CrossFit is struggling to appease those who are taking the coronavirus seriously and those who are ignoring it. “At its essence, you know that inclusivity means something beautiful,” said Alyssa Royse, who owns Rocket Community Fitness in Seattle and whose open letter to the former CEO and subsequent disaffiliation helped catalyze the initial backlash against CrossFit. “But in practice, you can't be a place for everyone, because you can't be a place for entrenched racists and Black people, right? So, which type of affiliates do you want to have going forward?” She added, “And if you're going to piss off 30% of your affiliates and lose them, which ones do you want to lose?”

Fox News Robby Dinero, a gym owner in Buffalo, appearing on Fox News.

Johnny Louis / Getty Images An instructor for Driving Force Crossfit Gym wearing a face mask during a socially distanced workout class on July 8 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Other fitness companies have taken a less cavalier — and more standardized — approach to health and safety procedures during the pandemic. All Equinox locations are operating at no more than 33% capacity and with mandatory temperature checks. At 24 Hour Fitness’s nearly 300 clubs nationwide, masks are required at all times. And to enforce the rules at its 2,400 gyms, Anytime Fitness monitors on-site cameras, deploys undercover customers, and uses peer-to-peer spot checks, where a gym owner visits another in her area to ensure it’s following health guidelines.

In addition to ensuring their members’ safety, following the safety guidelines makes business sense, according to Chuck Runyon, the CEO and cofounder of Self Esteem Brands, Anytime’s parent company. In Minnesota, where the company is headquartered, gyms are currently at 25% capacity. “We will reduce that, and if our members need to wear a mask during a workout, we would do that, too,” he said. “We’ve told the governor, ‘We just want to make the safest environment possible,’ so we’ll make those considerations.” Unlike Anytime Fitness, which has made its clubs’ check-in logs available to health researchers, CrossFit doesn’t collect data, conduct its own research, or engage in proactive contact-tracing, even in the gyms that are running the company’s coaching certification seminars. However, there’s a fundamental difference between Anytime and CrossFit. “CrossFit is an affiliate model, not a franchise model,” said Kate Alexander, CrossFit’s director of affiliate success. “We don't need to determine how or why people run their businesses the way they do.” However, that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to insurance liability, where at least one clear limit has been set. In an April email sent to a gym owner and shared with BuzzFeed News, CrossFit’s Risk Retention Group — which describes itself as “insurance for the CrossFit community, by the CrossFit community” and insures about 2,700 gyms in the US — said gym owners wouldn’t lose coverage for not following health guidelines but could lose it if they opened without authorities’ permission. Though the company told BuzzFeed News that it “encourage[s] all gym owners to comply with local laws and adopt best practices to protect their members,” there is no national, standardized list of recommendations that gyms must follow. In this vacuum, some owners, like the one in Buffalo, are choosing to ignore health laws and guidelines, while others are coming up with their own best practices.

Courtesy of Bill Ohlsen Bill Ohlsen's gym in Miami set up with coronavirus precautions in place.

Bill Ohlsen is the owner of CrossFit Wynwood in Miami; his son, Noah, is an athlete who competes in the CrossFit Games. In June, Ohlsen reopened his gym with a tribute workout to George Floyd and a full suite of precautions: 10-by-10-foot personal boxes, designated vacant space down the gym’s middle and perimeter, longer class times to allow for deep cleaning between sessions, and periodic electrostatic antibacterial and antifungal fogging of the facility. These policies are time-consuming, expensive, and above and beyond what’s required by the county, but Ohlsen believes they’re necessary for everyone to feel safe, himself included. “People talk to me, even with a mask, and if they’re 2 feet away, I back up,” he said. “I just don't want the exposure. I'm 65 — 66 in a couple of weeks — and even though I’m very fit, I don’t need the risk.” His experience is indicative of the downside of CrossFit’s hands-off policy: Regardless of whether affiliate owners want to lobby their city’s health department, beef up their safety protocols, or sue their local government, they’re essentially on their own. As a result, it’s not surprising that other gym owners have ignored the rules altogether, though Ohlsen believes their approach is counterproductive. “I just think they’re idiots,” he said. “If our people don’t feel safe, they’re going to say, ‘I’m putting my membership on hold,’ or ‘We’re going to another gym.’” After reopening, Ohlsen said, he picked up two new members, who had left their old fitness center because it wasn’t following the health restrictions. Nearly half of CrossFitters in a recent survey said they’d leave their gyms for the same reason. However, in yet another sign of a split membership base, more than one-third of respondents said they’d stop going to their gym if wearing a mask indoors were required. For certain affiliates, breaking the rules can even be more lucrative than following them. A member of Diablo CrossFit in Northern California started a GoFundMe when Craig Howard, the owner and an official liaison between the company and affiliates in the region, was fined $1,750 for continuing to operate indoors. After it raised $22,350, Howard pledged $10,000 to other struggling gyms. (CrossFit confirmed Howard is no longer the company’s liaison in Northern California. He did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.)

Courtesy of Christina Spencer People wearing masks work out in Christina Spencer's gym in Kansas.