This Sled Dog Can't Have Puppies, But She Can Raise Chicks

This comic tells the adorable true story of writer Blair Braverman's sled dog, Flame, and how she learned to love baby chickens instead of eating them.

You can see photos of and read more about Flame, who inspired this comic, here .

Blair Braverman is a nonfiction writer and dogsledder whose work has appeared in This American Life, Outside, VQR, The Guardian and elsewhere. She is the author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube (Ecco, 2016) and lives in Mountain, Wisconsin.



Sophia Wiedeman is a comic book artist and educator. You can see more of her work at sophiadraws.com.

