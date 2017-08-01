This Sled Dog Can't Have Puppies, But She Can Raise Chicks
This comic tells the adorable true story of writer Blair Braverman's sled dog, Flame, and how she learned to love baby chickens instead of eating them.
You can see photos of and read more about Flame, who inspired this comic, here.
Blair Braverman is a nonfiction writer and dogsledder whose work has appeared in This American Life, Outside, VQR, The Guardian and elsewhere. She is the author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube (Ecco, 2016) and lives in Mountain, Wisconsin.
Sophia Wiedeman is a comic book artist and educator. You can see more of her work at sophiadraws.com.
Blair Braverman is a nonfiction writer currently based in northern Wisconsin. When she's not racing sled dogs, she's writing a book about the Norwegian Arctic, which is forthcoming in 2015 from Ecco/HarperCollins.
Contact Blair Braverman at blairbraverman@gmail.com.