I Had Severe Neck Pain At Age 26 And It Turned Out To Be Multiple Sclerosis

Stephanie Cartin

It was the summer of 2011 and and it was really hot in my apartment. I started having pain in my neck and back, but I figured it was because I was sleeping with the air conditioner on full blast, which was making my muscles tight. But it kept going on and on, and after a few weeks I woke up and couldn’t move my neck — at all. I was in so much pain. It was about a week before my birthday, and I was about to turn 27.

I thought I had a pinched nerve. I called the doctor and they were able to get me in that day. The doctor agreed that I probably had a pinched nerve, but sent me for an MRI just to be sure.

The next day my doctor called and asked me where I was, and I remember thinking, Oh my gosh, I am dying. I was so scared. They could see lesions, these dots, but weren’t sure what they were because the MRI had been done without contrast dye. The doctor thought it was either MS or one of two other horrible conditions — I don’t even remember what they were — so I had another MRI, this time with contrast.

This was on a Friday and they sent me for the next MRI on Saturday. I got a call about an hour after the scan, and thought, This is not a good sign that my phone is ringing.