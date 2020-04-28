A City Official Has Resigned After He Threw His Cat During A Zoom Meeting

A California city's planning commissioner has resigned after he threw his cat into the air during a Zoom meeting where city officials also said he drank alcohol and used derogatory language.

During the April 20 meeting, which took place via Zoom as the city practices social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vallejo planning commissioner Chris Platzer was asked if he had any comments regarding an agenda item the commission was discussing.

"Yes, if I'm allowed to make them," Platzer said, after his cat was heard meowing loudly in the background.

"Yes, this is the section where you can, Commissioner Platzer," the commission chair said, before another loud meow.

"OK, first, I’d like to introduce my cat," Platzer said, raising the animal up to the camera for a moment, then tossing it aside. The cat lands off camera with a thud.