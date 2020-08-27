WNBA Players Called Off Their Games And Kneeled In Protest Of The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Players from WNBA teams chose not to play Wednesday and instead link arms and kneel on the court as the sports world coalesced in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The consensus is to not play in tonight's slate of games and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem," Atlanta Dream player Elizabeth Williams said in reading a statement on behalf of her teammates and other players in the league.

The move by the women athletes came after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks set forth a league-wide postponement of playoff games on Wednesday. Players for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and other MLB teams also decided to postpone their games.

"We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues and look to take collective action," Williams said.