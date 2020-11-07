White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed to multiple media outlets Friday evening.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of Meadows' positive test results comes amid a surge in new cases across the US and just days after he said the Trump administration was "not going to control the pandemic." More than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and nearly 10 million have been infected with the virus.

It was not immediately clear when or how Meadows was exposed, or when he was last with the president. Weeks ago, an outbreak at the White House sickened dozens of people within Trump's orbit, including the president himself, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron.