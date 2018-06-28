BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What People Are Saying About The Maryland Newspaper Where A Shooter Killed 5 People

news

Here's What People Are Saying About The Maryland Newspaper Where A Shooter Killed 5 People

"It's a tight knit family with some top-notch thinkers and writers, deeply devoted to the mission of community news," a former reporter for the Capital Gazette said.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Headshot of Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 29, 2018, at 12:31 a.m. ET

Posted on June 28, 2018, at 7:24 p.m. ET

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

At least five people were killed and others were injured after a man armed with a shotgun opened fire inside the newsroom of the Capital Gazette and other newspapers Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. inside an Annapolis, Maryland, building that houses the offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes other community publications, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He had unsuccessfully attempted to sue the paper for defamation in 2012.

Many journalists and others took to social media to offer their support and share stories about what they described as a small, "tight knit" newsroom committed to local news.

Here's what people are saying about the Capital Gazette:

Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, said he delivered the Capital as a boy and that the newspaper was "on the dinner table every night" when he was growing up.

I was a paper boy for the Capital for years growing up in Anne Arundel. All my friends had paper routes for the Capital and as an evening paper it was on the dinner table every night (it became a morning paper in 2015)
Justin Fenton @justin_fenton

I was a paper boy for the Capital for years growing up in Anne Arundel. All my friends had paper routes for the Capital and as an evening paper it was on the dinner table every night (it became a morning paper in 2015)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another Sun reporter, Erin Cox, said the newsroom was "a tight knit family" and "deeply devoted to the mission of community news."

I worked at The Capital for five years after I moved to Maryland. It's a tight knit family with some top-notch thinkers and writers, deeply devoted to the mission of community news.
Erin Cox @ErinatTheSun

I worked at The Capital for five years after I moved to Maryland. It's a tight knit family with some top-notch thinkers and writers, deeply devoted to the mission of community news.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meredith Newman, who previously worked for the Annapolis paper, described its newsroom as "scrappy," saying it is "made up of reporters who are constantly keeping elected officials accountable and telling stories of those in the community."

And since a lot of folks are hearing about The Capital Gazette for the first time: It’s a scrappy newsroom made up of reporters who are constantly keeping elected officials accountable and telling stories of those in the community.
Meredith Newman @MereNewman

And since a lot of folks are hearing about The Capital Gazette for the first time: It’s a scrappy newsroom made up of reporters who are constantly keeping elected officials accountable and telling stories of those in the community.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jenna Johnson, a correspondent for the Washington Post, said the newsroom "has always produced great coverage with a small staff."

In the years that I covered Maryland news and politics, I often worked alongside Capital Gazette reporters. It’s a special newsroom that has always produced great coverage with a small staff. I’m terrified by today’s news and heartbroken by the early reports. https://t.co/dD69jZ9ji4
Jenna Johnson @wpjenna

In the years that I covered Maryland news and politics, I often worked alongside Capital Gazette reporters. It’s a special newsroom that has always produced great coverage with a small staff. I’m terrified by today’s news and heartbroken by the early reports. https://t.co/dD69jZ9ji4

Reply Retweet Favorite

McClatchy reporter Josh Magness said he grew up reading the Annapolis newspaper and interned there.

A shooting like this at the @capgaznews is utterly heartwrenching. Annapolis is forever my hometown, Maryland forever my state. This is the newspaper I read growing up, the first internship I received, a place I was interviewing for a job last summer. When will this madness stop?
Josh Magness @josh_mag

A shooting like this at the @capgaznews is utterly heartwrenching. Annapolis is forever my hometown, Maryland forever my state. This is the newspaper I read growing up, the first internship I received, a place I was interviewing for a job last summer. When will this madness stop?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The US Naval Academy, which is based in Annapolis, called it "our local newspaper" and "the first to tell our story."

The Capital Gazette is our local newspaper and is often the first to tell our story. We are grieving with their staff and loved ones after the tragic events that occurred today. @capgaznews
U.S. Naval Academy @NavalAcademy

The Capital Gazette is our local newspaper and is often the first to tell our story. We are grieving with their staff and loved ones after the tragic events that occurred today. @capgaznews

Reply Retweet Favorite

And despite Thursday's tragedy, reporters, photographers, and other news staffers still carried on with doing their jobs.

my high school classmate Pat Furgurson is a Capital Gazette reporter. He told his wife Becky (also a classmate) that he's safe, charging his phone, trying to find colleagues and "putting out a paper, goddamn it"
John Harwood @JohnJHarwood

my high school classmate Pat Furgurson is a Capital Gazette reporter. He told his wife Becky (also a classmate) that he's safe, charging his phone, trying to find colleagues and "putting out a paper, goddamn it"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.
Chase Cook @chaseacook

I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, in response to what officials said was a targeted attack, journalists and others rallied behind a call to support the Capital Gazette by subscribing.

Instead of screaming into the wind about Trump's attacks on the press, let's subscribe to the Capital Gazette for $2 a week and put money behind the idea journalists aren't enemies. First 4 weeks just $0.99. Cancel whenever. Link here: https://t.co/zGTHjV1RSO. Please RT.
Jacob Bernstein @BernsteinJacob

Instead of screaming into the wind about Trump's attacks on the press, let's subscribe to the Capital Gazette for $2 a week and put money behind the idea journalists aren't enemies. First 4 weeks just $0.99. Cancel whenever. Link here: https://t.co/zGTHjV1RSO. Please RT.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Associated Press Media Editors group also pledged to assist the Capital Gazette as its staff recovers from the attack, and called on other news organizations to do so in the days ahead.