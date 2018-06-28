"It's a tight knit family with some top-notch thinkers and writers, deeply devoted to the mission of community news," a former reporter for the Capital Gazette said.

At least five people were killed and others were injured after a man armed with a shotgun opened fire inside the newsroom of the Capital Gazette and other newspapers Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. inside an Annapolis, Maryland, building that houses the offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes other community publications, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He had unsuccessfully attempted to sue the paper for defamation in 2012.

Many journalists and others took to social media to offer their support and share stories about what they described as a small, "tight knit" newsroom committed to local news.

Here's what people are saying about the Capital Gazette: