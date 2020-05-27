A Wedding Videographer Is Facing Criticism For Mocking A Client Who Asked For A Refund After His Fiancé Died

"We will NEVER refund Justin Montney even with the online threats and harassment. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit."

facebook.com Justin Montney and Alexis-Athena Wyatt

Justin Montney and Alexis-Athena Wyatt had planned to marry in Colorado Springs in May. But tragedy struck in early February when Wyatt, 22, died in a car crash, forcing Montney to cancel the arrangements.

That's when he contacted Copper Stallion Media, the Dallas, Texas–based wedding videography company the couple had hired to capture their big day, to ask for a refund. But the company refused, saying the $1,800 fee Montney and his fiancé had paid was nonrefundable. After not hearing from the company about his request for months, Montney, a 24-year-old Kansas resident, told BuzzFeed News he reached out again last week, letting them know he planned to tell his friends about what happened and post about it on social media. But before he could, the Copper Stallion Media threatened to sue Montney and Wyatt's family in response to a review her mom had written on the Knot website. At that point, he said he decided to reach out to KRDO, a local television station, to talk about what happened. The story published Thursday, along with a Facebook post in which, according to screenshots, Copper Stallion Media mocked the 24-year-old for talking to the news, saying "we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry, not sorry." The story sparked widespread outrage online.

there’s really people like this in the world. I hope no one hires them and they lose their business

"At first I was just going to tell friends and family, but when he started to threaten Alexis’s family with a lawsuit for basically their daughter dying, that's when I was like, OK, I’m going to start going to the people who ... spread the news," Montney said during a live video interview Tuesday. "The rest of the internet said, 'Oh, that's terrible.'" The backlash prompted the company to purportedly create a website under the domain name JustinMontney.com "to build our case against" Montney, accusing him of fueling a "smear campaign." The content on the website that was live at the time of publication has since been removed.