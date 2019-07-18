Lawmakers Want The Pentagon To Investigate A Bizarre Conspiracy Theory That The Government Weaponized Ticks And Spread Lyme Disease

Lawmakers are demanding an investigation into an old conspiracy theory that the government weaponized ticks and caused the spread of a debilitating disease that infects an estimated 300,000 Americans each year.



The House of Representatives last week passed by a voice vote an amendment authored by Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, to the House's massive defense spending bill authorizing the investigation into the "possible involvement of DOD biowarfare labs in the weaponization of Lyme disease in ticks and other insects."

The amendment directs the Inspector General of the Department of Defense to investigate whether the department experimented with ticks and other insects for the use of a possible biological weapon between 1950 and 1975.

If any evidence of an experiment is found, the inspector general is then directed to determine whether any ticks or insects used in the experiment were released — either on purpose or accidentally — into the environment.

Smith said he was inspired to write the amendment by "a number of books and articles suggesting that significant research had been done at U.S. government facilities including Fort Detrick, Maryland and Plum Island, New York to turn ticks and other insects into bioweapons."

He also mentioned the new book Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons, which suggests that the rise in Lyme disease over the last few decades was a military experiment gone wrong. The book, written by Stanford science writer Kris Newby, includes interviews with Willy Burgdorfer, the man credited with discovering the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

"Americans have a right to know whether any of this is true," Smith said during debate on the House floor.

But experts say there's no need to investigate because there's no evidence or science to back it up.

"There's definitely better things they should be doing rather than just following up on a conspiracy theory," said Maria Diuk-Wasser, an associate professor of ecology, evolution and environmental biology at Columbia University. "This is an easy one to debunk."