The Jan. 6 Committee Wants To Know Why These Tourists Were Taking Photos Of Security Checkpoints Before The Capitol Riot

Video surveillance footage released on Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection showed people in a Republican-led tour group taking photos of staircases, hallways, and tunnel entrances at the Capitol complex the day before the attack.

In a letter to Rep. Barry Loudermilk, the member of Congress who led the group through House office buildings on Jan. 5, 2021, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson wrote that the individuals were taking photos of areas "not typically of interest to tourists" while it was closed to the public. The committee is asking Loudermilk for a meeting to discuss the footage.

"The behavior of these individuals during the January 5, 2021 tour raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex," Thompson said.

According to the committee, one of the individuals on the tour went on to make threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in a video he recorded while marching to the Capitol on the day of the riot.

"There's no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, we're coming for you," the unidentified man says in the video. "We're coming in like white on rice for Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer — even you, AOC. We're coming to take you out."