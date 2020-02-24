Vanessa Bryant Has Filed A Lawsuit Against The Helicopter Company After Kobe Bryant's Crash

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter involved in the crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others last month.

In a 72-page complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday, Bryant alleges negligence on the part of Island Express Helicopters and pilot Ara Zobayan, who died in the crash, and asks for economic damages, punitive damages, and other relief.

Kobe Bryant and his second-eldest daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas Jan. 26 with seven others while they were on their way to a girls basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

The lawsuit comes as thousands gathered at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to honor Kobe and Gianna at a public memorial service.

