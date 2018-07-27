North Korea Has Handed Over The Remains Of US Soldiers Killed In The Korean War

The Pentagon said 55 cases of remains were transferred from North Korea to the US and departed on a US military plane.

A US Air Force plane carrying what was believed to be the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the Korean War departed North Korea on Friday, the White House said.

The repatriation of the remains comes after the historic summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un last month when the two leaders agreed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Since the meeting, officials in the two countries have been working to recommence the repatriation of remains and resume the search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not returned home from North Korea.

"Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "We are encouraged by North Korea’s actions and the momentum for positive change."



North Korean officials handed over 55 cases of remains to the US, a Pentagon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The plane later arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on Aug. 1.

The US military will have to confirm those identities through lengthy DNA testing once the remains arrived at the DPAA lab in Hawaii.

