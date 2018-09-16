Typhoon Mangkhut Tears Through The Philippines, Killing At Least 36 People

The tropical cyclone Mangkhut was packing winds of up to 100mph as it reached China on Sunday.

Tropical cyclone Mangkhut reached southern China on Sunday, after causing devastation and claiming the lives of at least 36 people in the Philippines, with dozens more missing after a series of landslides. More than 5 million people were in the path of the typhoon, which was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane when it made landfall on the northern tip of Luzon Island, according to the Associated Press. China is preparing for major disruption: Seven cities in the Guandong province have been evacuated, while videos posted to social media show Hong Kong being battered by winds of up to 100mph. As many as 2.45 million people in southern China have been relocated.

I've been in many typhoons, but this one in Hong Kong is pretty bad. This footage is circulating in Hong Kong right now. #Manghkut #HongKong #Typhoon https://t.co/DraMv4d6Yi

Mangkhut made landfall at 5pm local time on Sunday, in the Chinese city of Taishan. Videos posted to social media showed people being blown off their feet in strong winds and floodwaters bursting through the ground floor windows of a hotel in Shenzhen. Hong Kong Security Minister John Lee Ka-chiu said: "Because Mangkhut will bring winds and rains of extraordinary speeds, scope and severity, our preparation and response efforts will be greater than in the past."

