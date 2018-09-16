Typhoon Mangkhut Tears Through The Philippines, Killing At Least 36 People
The tropical cyclone Mangkhut was packing winds of up to 100mph as it reached China on Sunday.
Tropical cyclone Mangkhut reached southern China on Sunday, after causing devastation and claiming the lives of at least 36 people in the Philippines, with dozens more missing after a series of landslides.
More than 5 million people were in the path of the typhoon, which was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane when it made landfall on the northern tip of Luzon Island, according to the Associated Press.
China is preparing for major disruption: Seven cities in the Guandong province have been evacuated, while videos posted to social media show Hong Kong being battered by winds of up to 100mph. As many as 2.45 million people in southern China have been relocated.
Mangkhut made landfall at 5pm local time on Sunday, in the Chinese city of Taishan. Videos posted to social media showed people being blown off their feet in strong winds and floodwaters bursting through the ground floor windows of a hotel in Shenzhen.
Hong Kong Security Minister John Lee Ka-chiu said: "Because Mangkhut will bring winds and rains of extraordinary speeds, scope and severity, our preparation and response efforts will be greater than in the past."
In the Philippines at least 40 people, thought to be mostly gold miners, are missed and presumed to have been trapped in a landslide in a mountainous region in the north of the country on Saturday.
Police Superintendent Pelita Tacio told AP that rescuers have recovered at least seven bodies from the town of Itogon in Benguet province.
Earlier, Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde told the AP that 20 people died in the Cordillera mountain region, four died in nearby Nueva Vizcaya province, and one person died outside those regions. Three other deaths were reported in northeastern Cagayan province, where the typhoon made landfall.
The Philippine News Agency said 133,457 people were being housed at evacuation centers and another 14,826 were being assisted elsewhere.
This is a developing story.
