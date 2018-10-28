Trump Is Tweeting About The World Series On The Same Day 11 People Were Killed At A Synagogue In Pittsburgh

"It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked," Trump wrote. "Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"

Hours after a man opened fire inside a Pennsylvania synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring six others , President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for pulling the team's starting pitcher in Game 4 of the World Series.

Robert Bowers, 46, a neo-Nazi who hated Jews and pushed a white supremacist agenda online, faces 29 counts of federal charges, including 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, after the Saturday morning shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Soon after the shooting, Trump appeared to place some blame on the synagogue for not having enough security to stop the gunman.

"This is a case where if they had an armed guard inside, they might have been able to stop him immediately," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One to a pair of events. "They didn't. And he was able to do things that unfortunately he shouldn't have been able to do."

Later during a rally in Illinois, Trump called the massacre an "anti-Semitic act at its worst" and called for "the destruction" of anti-Semitism.

“The Jews have endured terrible persecution," Trump told the crowd. "They’ve gone through a lot and those seeking their destruction we will seek their destruction.”