President Donald Trump told a woman reporter "don't be a baby" on Friday after she asked him for evidence to back up his claim that migrants in a US-bound caravan were "hardened criminals."

Trump made the comments at the end of a roundtable discussion on defense in Arizona after Mexican authorities clashed with several members of the caravan as the crowd of thousands approached the country's southern border.

"Some of these people are hard criminals. Hardened criminals — not good people," Trump said. "These are some bad people coming through. These aren't babies these aren’t little angels coming into our country."



New York Times reporter Emily Cochrane later asked Trump what evidence he had that people in the caravan were "hardened criminals."



"Oh please, please, don't be a baby OK," Trump responded. "Take a look, just take a look, look at what’s happening, look at the Mexican soldiers that are laying on the ground. Take a look. These are hardened — I didn't say in all cases but in many cases these are hardened criminals."

He continued that, "these are tough, tough people," he didn't want to enter the US and "neither does our country want them in our country."



The caravan, made up largely of migrants from Honduras seeking refugee status, has become a central rallying point for Trump, who has threatened to stop sending aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador if their governments do not turn the caravan around.