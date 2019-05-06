The Treasury Secretary Is Refusing To Release Trump's Tax Returns To Congress, Setting Up A Legal Battle

The Treasury Department said Monday that it will not release President Donald Trump's tax returns, denying Democrats' request for six years of the president's personal and business tax documents and setting up an inevitable legal battle over federal tax laws.

In a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee chair, Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," and that the department was not authorized to release the documents.

"As you have recognized, the Committee's request is unprecedented, and it presents serious constitutional questions, the resolution of which may have lasting consequences for all taxpayers," Mnuchin wrote.



Mnuchin said the Treasury had consulted with the Department of Justice in coming to the decision and that the DOJ "intends to memorialize its advice in a published legal opinion."