The Trump Administration Says It's Taking Back Nearly $1 Billion For California's High-Speed Rail Project

California's governor called the canceling of funds for the troubled rail project, which was originally designed to link San Francisco and Los Angeles, "political retribution."

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to take back nearly $1 billion in grants to build California's high-speed rail network and is "exploring all available legal options" to seek the return of an additional $2.5 billion in funds after the state's governor said he didn't see a path to complete the entire project from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The letter from Ronald Batory, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, to California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly on Tuesday said the agency intended to cancel a $929 million grant for the project on March 5, significantly escalating tensions between the Trump administration and California and threatening to throw the troubled project into further doubt. "FRA has determined that CHSRA has materially failed to comply with the terms of the Agreement and has failed to make reasonable progress on the Project," Batory wrote. The letter comes one week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his State of the State address that he would focus on completing only the Central Valley segment of the project, which is estimated to cost more than $77 billion and is years behind schedule.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP

"Right now, there simply isn’t a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to LA. I wish there were," he said. "However, we do have the capacity to complete a high-speed rail link between Merced and Bakersfield." Newsom's statements suggested "a significant change" in plans for the high-speed rail project and only reinforced the federal government's concerns about the rail authority's ability to "deliver on its obligations," the letter said. "During his recent State-of-the-State address, Governor Newsom presented a new proposal that represents a significant retreat from the State's initial vision and commitment and frustrates the purpose for which Federal funding was awarded," Batory wrote. The remarks prompted President Donald Trump to tweet, incorrectly, that California had canceled the bullet train, and demand the state pay back the $3.5 billion in federal grants awarded for the project.

California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars. They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a “green” disaster!

"Whole project is a 'green' disaster," Trump said. While Newsom's remarks did spark some confusion about whether he was abandoning the entire project, the governor said the state will complete an environmental review for the rail line connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles and continue to push for more federal and private dollars to complete the system.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP The high-speed rail under construction in Fresno in 2017.