Trump Has Pardoned Lil Wayne Days Before The Rapper Was Due To Be Sentenced

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned rapper Lil Wayne, who was facing up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge last month.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after officers found a loaded handgun in his possession while he was traveling to South Florida from California on Dec. 23, 2019, according to the Department of Justice. Carter, 38, had previously been convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He pleaded guilty last month and was due to be sentenced Jan. 28.

The renowned hip hop artist met with the president days before the Nov. 3 presidential election to discuss an economic proposal aimed at empowering Black business owners.

In a tweet that included a picture with Trump, Carter praised the president for his work on criminal justice reform and said the proposal, which was called the "platinum plan," would "give the community real ownership."

"He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," the rapper tweeted.