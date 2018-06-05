So Let's Break Down Trump's Totally Normal "Celebration Of America"

The team was expected to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, but fewer than 10 players had planned to attend in a dispute over national anthem protests. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the Eagles for what she said was "a political stunt."

Just look at all those big flags. I count at least 20.

I also counted at least 2 points during the anthem when the president briefly stopped singing the words. ("at the twilight's" and "were so gallantly streaming") https://t.co/1mkRM1R04c

The celebration, which lasted less than 10 minutes, began with the singing of the national anthem. Trump sang along with the US Army Chorus, and he sang almost every word.

And almost everyone stood for the whole thing.

At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk https://t.co/NLRGp26gln

"We stand to honor our military and to honor our country and to remember the fallen heroes that never made it back home," Trump said. "We stand to pay tribute to the incredible Americans that came before us and the heroic sacrifices that they made."

He went on to talk about how great America is doing, citing record-low unemployment figures, before going back to the issue of standing during the anthem.

"So we stand together for freedom, we stand together for patriotism, and we proudly stand for our glorious nation under God," Trump said.

He also said people stand for the anthem to show love for "our magnificent Constitution" (the First Amendment of which, of course, allows NFL players not to stand).