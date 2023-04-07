A 19-Year-Old Was Left At A Hospital Barely Breathing After Spending Time At A Friend’s House, And The Community Is Calling For Justice

On a recent school night in southeast Georgia, three teens pulled up to an emergency room and told staff there was an individual in their white Jeep Wrangler who needed medical attention after consuming a mix of alcohol and antidepressants.

When hospital personnel opened the vehicle’s rear door, they found 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp lying unresponsive in the back, his clothes soaked in urine and his body covered in spray paint. Lehrkamp was breathing just “six times per minute,” according to a police report about the March 21 incident. His blood alcohol level was 0.464 — nearly six times the legal limit for driving. As staff pulled Lehrkamp out of the vehicle, the teens, who were all under the age of 18, repeatedly asked if they were free to leave. After providing their names and phone numbers to the hospital, they drove off. Lehrkamp was rushed to the ICU and placed on a ventilator.

A few days later, disturbing images allegedly showing teens abusing Lehrkamp began circulating on social media, sparking outrage in St. Simons Island, the small coastal community that touts its unspoiled beaches and Southern charm and where police say the incident leading to Lehrkamp’s hospitalization occurred. One photo shows four boys standing over Lehrkamp, who was passed out in a chair with his face covered, an orange substance on his clothes, and a sluglike object on his lap. In a video, a boy is seen spraying a water hose at Lehrkamp’s head as other teens look on. Glynn County police have identified the juveniles in the photo and video, served multiple search warrants, recovered electronic evidence, and interviewed Lehrkamp, who is still receiving treatment as he recovers, as well as other individuals involved, the department said. Yet as of Friday, more than two weeks after the 19-year-old was left nearly lifeless at the hospital, no arrests have been made.

“If we could just make a case off of one single photo or one single video without getting any other type of evidence, then that would not be a proper — that would not be a thorough investigation,” Glynn County Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson said during a news conference last week. “We can’t rush to judgment. We have to take our time on this, and that’s what we’re doing.”

But the lack of accountability so far has raised suspicions among some people in the community that the teens involved are getting special treatment. Though police have not publicly confirmed the juveniles’ identities, a list of names allegedly linked to the incident has been circulating on social media and includes kids from prominent St. Simons families. And in the wake of the delayed arrests in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery , a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death while jogging in nearby Brunswick, community members aren’t willing to stand by and wait for the wheels of justice to turn.

“This was almost another murder,” Emily McCarthy, 43, who lives and owns a business on the island, told BuzzFeed News. “I don’t think we have a single shred of patience left for waiting on justice.”